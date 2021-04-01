Live

Boston bombing jury sees boat where Tsarnaev hid

Jury members were allowed to view the boat where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was eventually captured. The 21-year-old is on trial for his alleged role in the bombings of the 2013 Boston Marathon. Don Dahler reports on Monday's developments.
