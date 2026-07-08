Boomer Parents: It's Time to Cough it Up | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Americans have been anxiously awaiting the so-called "great wealth transfer," where trillions of dollars are expected to pass down from Baby Boomers to their kids. But people are living longer and holding onto their assets. Jill says it's time to start opening up the purse strings now. Plus, caller questions: Toby asks whether sterling silver jewelry is actually a worthwhile investment, and Dave wants to know if taking a pay cut to improve his quality of life is financially realistic. Have a money question? Email askjill@jillonmoney.com.