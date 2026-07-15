Booker grills Todd Blanche about Ghislaine Maxwell meeting, Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger New Jersey Democratic Sen. Corey Booker grilled Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about his meeting with Jeffrey Epstein ally and convicted criminal Ghislaine Maxwell during a Senate panel hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Booker also pressed Blanche about attending a dinner hosted by David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, as a Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger bid continues. CBS News is owned by Paramount Skydance.