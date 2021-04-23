Bomb continue to fall in besieged Aleppo

Live

Russian and Syrian planes continue to bomb rebel-held portions of Aleppo, Syria, while the civilian death toll mounts. Elizabeth Palmer reports from inside the besieged city on how people there are trying to survive.
