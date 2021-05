Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls Boko Haram released nearly all of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped last month. Upon their return home, the group warned parents and neighbors not to send the girls back to school. The Nigerian government says they used a "back channel" to negotiate the release. Karen Attiah, Global Opinions editor at The Washington Post, and discusses the release and Boko Haram's previous kidnappings.