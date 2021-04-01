Live

Boko Haram pledges allegiance to ISIS

The leader of Boko Haram, the Islamist militant group formed in Nigeria, has appeared to have formally pledged allegiance to ISIS in a recent audio message. CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate joins CBSN with the lastest details.
