Live

Watch CBSN Live

Boko Haram in Nigeria pledges allegiance to ISIS

The head of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram released an audio message in which he appears to be pledging allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. Juan Zarate reports on what it means to the war on terror.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.