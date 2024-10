Boeing, machinists' union reach tentative deal that could end strike Aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing and the union representing about 33,000 striking machinists reached a tentative agreement Saturday on a new contract that, if ratified, would end a strike which has dragged on for more than a month. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it plans to have members vote to ratify the deal on Wednesday. Itay Hod has details.