Boeing agrees to plea deal over 737 Max crashes Aerospace company Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge in a deal with the Justice Department. The charge stems from a pair of crashes involving 737 Max jetliners. If approved, the deal would call on Boeing to pay a $243.6 million fine and invest almost half a billion dollars in safety programs. Zach Wichter, a consumer travel reporter with USA Today, joins CBS News to discuss what we know about the deal.