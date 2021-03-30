Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bobbi Kristina Brown's outlook is bleak

The family of Bobbi Kristina Brown has been told to prepare for the worst. Brown's cousin spoke to CBSN and asked everyone to pray. "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Nischelle Turner has the latest update on Brown's condition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.