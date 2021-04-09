Bob Woodward reveals Nixon secrets from White House aide It’s been 41 years since Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to resign, and we’re still learning new secrets about his alleged deception and crimes beyond Watergate. They’re being revealed by Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield, who shared details with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward. Woodward joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, “The Last of the President’s Men,” published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS.