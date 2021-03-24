Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Boardwalk Empire" stars on the final season

Steve Buscemi, Vincent Piazza and Gretchen Mol spoke to CBS News on the New York red carpet for the premiere of the fifth, and final season, of their hit HBO series "Boardwalk Empire," which jumps the plot seven years into 1931.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.