Watch CBS News

Blue Origin completes fourth crewed mission

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin carried out its fourth manned trip to space, blasting off and landing in the West Texas desert. The 10-minute ride took the crew more than 60 miles up, where they enjoyed a few minutes of weightlessness.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.