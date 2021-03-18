Live Updates: Atlanta Spa Shootings
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Administration
Stimulus Check
Harry & Meghan Interview
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
8 killed in Atlanta spa shootings
Wife of Capitol officer who died by suicide calls for reforms
With 13,000 migrant children in custody, Biden faces first major test
Asian Americans reported nearly 3,800 hate incidents in past year
New intel report warns domestic terrorism poses "elevated threat"
IRS to delay tax filing deadline until May 17
Texas Attorney General says $29M in electric bills will be forgiven
Millions bracing for tornadoes in the South
House votes to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act
Coronavirus Crisis
Trump urges people to get COVID vaccine, saying it's safe and works
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
IRS to delay tax filing deadline until May 17
Teens try to cope after both parents die from COVID: "We miss them"
First baby born with COVID antibodies to vaccinated mother
Europe faces COVID 3rd wave
Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on young kids
Nationwide face mask standard for workers still under consideration
Vaccines drive optimism about containing COVID pandemic — CBS News poll
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Blood test may help spot Alzheimer's
Daily health headlines: Researchers say they have a blood test that can predict cognitive decline within 3 years, a new study suggests kids may act out when parents are glued to smartphones, plus more top stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On