Blast in St. Petersburg subway kill at least 10

The St. Petersburg metro system has been closed after a subway explosion killed at least 10 people. CBS Radio News reporter Alec Luhn and former CBS News Moscow bureau chief Beth Knobel join CBSN with details.
