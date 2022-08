Bill Russell, Nichelle Nichols remembered The legacies of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell and actress Nichelle Nichols live on beyond the basketball court and the screen. Russell won 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, and as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek, Nichols' role was a rarity: a Black woman starring as an equal member of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Jim Axelrod shares more.