Bill O’Reilly on 2016 race, book "Killing Reagan" President Obama laid out goals for the country in his last year in office during his final State of the Union address Tuesday. His approval rating stands at 46 percent, four points below Ronald Reagan at the beginning of his last year in office. Bill O'Reilly joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the State of the Union address, 2016 presidential candidates and his latest "assassinations" series book, “Killing Reagan.”