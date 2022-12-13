CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested on fraud charges
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
6 killed, including 2 officers "executed in cold blood," in Australian ambush
Iran soccer player faces possible death sentence
U.S. expected to announce major nuclear fusion energy breakthrough
Cross-country winter storm threatens millions with heavy snow and flooding
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in L.A. backyard
Jin, of K-Pop supergroup BTS, enlists for mandatory military service
New Zealand prime minister caught name-calling rival on hot mic
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Big winter storm on the move across the country
A big winter storm is on the move making its way towards the East after slamming parts of California. Manny Bojorquez is in Fort Morgan, Colorado, where residents are preparing for what officials say will be a “life-threatening” storm.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On