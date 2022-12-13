Watch CBS News

Big winter storm on the move across the country

A big winter storm is on the move making its way towards the East after slamming parts of California. Manny Bojorquez is in Fort Morgan, Colorado, where residents are preparing for what officials say will be a “life-threatening” storm.
