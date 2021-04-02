Live

Watch CBSN Live

Big cars are back: The rebirth of American luxury

Lincoln and Cadillac are hoping to put drivers back in the lap of luxury with their newest offerings on display at the 2015 New York International Auto Show. CNET editor-at-large Tim Stevens takes a look at a return to form for big American cars.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.