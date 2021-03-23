Live

"Big Bang Theory" stars demand higher pay

Stars of the CBS series are holding out for a big raise, with some reportedly asking for $1 million per episode. Also, Lorde is on board for the next "Hunger Games" movie. Suzanne Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment.
