Biden's support splinters amid new calls to exit race Weeks after appearing side-by-side with President Bident at a Hollywood fundraiser, actor George Clooney on Wednesday called on Mr. Biden to step out of the 2024 race in an editorial in the New York Times. And in a sign that his support in Congress may be weakening, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that "it's up to the president to decide if he's going to run." Scott MacFarlane and Ed O'Keefe report from Washington.