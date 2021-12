Biden's approval rating remains low as COVID surges, economy stalls President Biden is struggling in the polls as COVID cases are on the rise. Plus, Senator Joe Manchin joined a Senate Democrats' meeting after pulling his support for the president's Build Back Better plan. David Drucker, the senior political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, and Natalie Jennings, deputy Washington editor at the Washington Post, join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.