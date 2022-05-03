Biden vows to fight for abortion rights in wake of leaked Supreme Court draft opinion A reported draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico suggests the court is set to roll back Roe v. Wade. President Biden reacted to the report by emphasizing that it's unclear if the draft is the court's final decision and vowing to work with Democrats in Congress to pass a law protecting abortion rights. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke to Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what else the president had to say and the reactions from lawmakers who said conservative Supreme Court justices lied at their confirmation hearings.