Biden unveils strategy to combat Omicron variant Starting in January, President Biden says Americans will have access to 500 million free, at-home COVID-19 tests. The White House says it is also planning to deploy U.S. military troops to overwhelmed hospitals and increase the number of vaccination sites as Omicron infections surge. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with with more on the president's plan.