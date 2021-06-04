Biden touts improving jobs numbers as Americans get vaccinated President Joe Biden responded Friday to the May jobs report, which showed that 559,000 jobs were added to the economy in May. "We have now created over 2 million jobs in total since I took office," he said in Rehoboth Beach, noting this was "triple the rate of my predecessor." During his brief remarks, he credited mask-wearing and vaccination, as well as the COVID economic relief measure passed earlier this year with the improving economic outlook.