Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden to Trump: "Grow up"

In an interview on Thursday Vice President had some harsh words for the President-elect -- "grow up." Biden went on to reiterate Dir. Clapper's statements, saying Russian hacking was wider than most Americans previously thought.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.