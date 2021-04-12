Biden to meet with bipartisan group of lawmakers as he pushes $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Monday, as the White House tries to gain support for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. The plan would invest in roads, bridges, water pipes, airports, broadband and the electrical grid, and would pay for those investments by raising the corporate tax rate to 28%. Nancy Cordes reports.