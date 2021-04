Biden to meet with bipartisan congressional leaders Shortly before his first address to a joint session of Congress, the White House announced President Biden will be meeting with the so-called "Big Four" congressional leaders from both parties. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the meeting and the expected responses to Mr. Biden's address.