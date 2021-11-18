Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden to hold summit with leaders of Canada and Mexico to discuss regional issues

The White House is welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for a meeting to discuss regional issues. On the domestic front, Mr. Biden is continuing to promote the infrastructure law, a major legislative victory for his administration. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss the latest headlines out of Washington.
