Biden to go to Buffalo in wake of shooting: CBS News Flash May 16, 2022 President Biden and the first lady will travel to Buffalo Tuesday to pay their respects as the community mourns the loss of ten lives from a mass shooting at grocery store. Federal officials say they’ll investigate it as a hate crime against the predominately black community. Some businesses in Shanghai, China will finally reopen this week following the city's total COVID lockdown in March. And the latest Marvel film is a superhero at the box office. “Doctor Strange 2” raked in $61 million over the weekend.