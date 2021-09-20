Biden to address U.N. General Assembly amid foreign policy and domestic challenges President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday for the first time since taking office. It follows the difficult withdrawal from Afghanistan and criticism from NATO allies. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Politico White House correspondent Natasha Korecki and Insider political reporter Oma Seddiq join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus the latest on COVID vaccine efforts and a looming deadline to keep the U.S. government funded.