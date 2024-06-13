Watch CBS News

Biden signs 10-year security deal with Ukraine, and other top headlines

Here are some of the top headlines of Thursday, including a 10-year security deal signed by President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit, a Justice Department investigation that found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Phoenix Police Department, and an alarming discovery of weapons and ammunition made by NYPD officers during a routine traffic stop. Nancy Cordes, Kris Van Cleave and Jericka Duncan report.
