Biden signs 10-year security deal with Ukraine, and other top headlines Here are some of the top headlines of Thursday, including a 10-year security deal signed by President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit, a Justice Department investigation that found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Phoenix Police Department, and an alarming discovery of weapons and ammunition made by NYPD officers during a routine traffic stop. Nancy Cordes, Kris Van Cleave and Jericka Duncan report.