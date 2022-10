Biden set to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserve: CBS News Flash Oct. 19, 2022 President Biden is expected to announce a release of 15 million more barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve in response to recent cuts from OPEC+ nations. Nestle is recalling some Toll House cookie dough products over potential contamination with plastic, and the NFL is planning its first-ever Black Friday game in partnership with Amazon Prime Video.