Biden says U.S. "on pace" to complete Afghanistan withdrawal by August 31 President Biden says the U.S. is "on pace" complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by his August 31 deadline. But in remarks Tuesday, he said that is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Dan Lamothe, reporter covering the Pentagon and U.S. military for The Washington Post, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with his insights.