Biden says it's "too early" to decide on 2024 reelection run In an interview with "60 Minutes," President Biden said it's his "intention" to run for reelection in 2024, but he has not yet made "a firm decision." He also declared the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," while acknowledging the virus remains a problem in the U.S. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS News to weigh in on these comments.