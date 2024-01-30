Biden says he's decided on response to deadly drone attack on U.S. base in Jordan Speaking with reporters on the south lawn of the White House, President Biden said he had made a decision on how to respond to the drone attack that killed three U.S. service members at a base in Jordan. Mr. Biden said he holds Iran responsible for supplying weapons to the group blamed for the attack, but stressed he's not looking for a wider war in the Middle East. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.