CBS News App
Black Friday 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
Anti-Asian Racism In Mississippi Delta
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Police say Wisconsin holiday parade crash was intentional
House January 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone
Closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery's killing focus on self-defense claims
Investigators find "overwhelming evidence" against Cuomo
Judge clears the "Groveland Four" — 72 years after false rape claim
LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart suspended after altercation
Biden to nominate Jay Powell for second term as Fed chair
Chinese tennis star calls Olympics chief amid fear for her safety
Here's how much more you're paying for food and fuel
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Biden renominates Powell as Federal Reserve chair
President Biden is nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair. Powell, a Republican who was originally nominated by President Trump, said he will focus on inflation if confirmed again.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On