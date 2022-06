Biden promises action as mourning Uvalde residents urge him to "do something" President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, where they met with families of the victims of last week's mass shooting that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. It was the president's second trip to the site of a mass shooting this month. He was met with demands for more than just his sympathy. Omar Villafranca reports.