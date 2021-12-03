Biden outlines plan for fighting Omicron COVID-19 variant this winter President Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Thursday. Plus, the House passed a stopgap measure that will fund federal agencies into mid-February — but the bill’s fate is less clear in the Senate. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Axios congressional correspondent Alayna Treene and Washington Examiner senior correspondent David Drucker join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.