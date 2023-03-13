Special Report: Biden addresses banking concerns after Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank collapse President Biden addressed the nation on Monday about the government's response to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York. He said the overall banking system remains sound and taxpayers will not bear the costs. Tony Dokoupil anchored a CBS News Special Report with reporting and analysis from Weijia Jiang at the White House, Errol Barnett outside Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, and business analyst Jill Schlesinger.