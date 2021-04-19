Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden on ending sale of armor-piercing bullets

The Dallas sniper used armor-piercing bullets to penetrate the officer's vests. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Scott Pelley abouthis efforts to end the sale of those kinds of rounds, saying they have "zero" sporting purpose.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.