Biden official says U.S. still working on freeing teacher Marc Fogel from Russia Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer says that the U.S. hasn't forgotten about Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher detained in Russia who was not a part of last week's prisoner swap. "We think about Marc Fogel every single day. And not only think about him, we work on his case every single day," Finer told Ed O'Keefe on "Face the Nation" Sunday. "And we're going to do what we can to try to bring Marc home as soon as possible."