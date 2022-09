Biden meets with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan amid prisoner stalemate with Russia President Biden met at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia. This was the first in-person encounter between Mr. Biden and the families and happened amid unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans' release. Christina Ruffini has the latest.