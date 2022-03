Biden likely to tap oil reserve to try to reduce gas prices: CBS News Flash March 31, 2022 President Biden is expected to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil a day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to lower gas prices. Russian forces keep pounding Ukraine in areas where Moscow pledged to scale back. And the Hubble telescope has discovered a blue, supergiant star that’s the farther from Earth than any star ever spotted.