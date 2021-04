Biden imposes tough new sanctions on Russia President Joe Biden has imposed new sanctions on Moscow over recent cyberattacks, aggression along the Ukrainian border and bounties placed on U.S. troops overseas. This comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes a surprise visit to Afghanistan, which U.S. forces are set to depart by September 11. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN to discuss these stories along with a new Democratic bill to add more justices to the Supreme Court.