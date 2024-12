What to know about Biden's historic single-day act of clemency On Thursday, President Biden announced the largest number of commutations and clemencies ever granted in a single day. In addition to pardoning 39 people convicted of nonviolent crimes, the president is commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.