Biden expected to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez as 2024 campaign manager President Biden is expected to name senior West Wing official Julie Chavez Rodriguez as his 2024 campaign, sources told CBS News. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence says that he will announce by the end of June if he plans to run for president in 2024. CBS News political director Fin Gomez discusses the latest on the 2024 presidential race with Anne-Marie Green.