Biden expected to focus on new proposals in address to Congress President Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night. Mr. Biden is expected to highlight a proposal to provide free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds among other priorities. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports on what else to expect from the speech, and CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the president's first 100 days in office.