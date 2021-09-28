Biden meets with moderates as party divisions threaten his domestic agenda President Biden met with Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on his infrastructure and social safety-net bills as a possible government shutdown looms. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia jiang, USA Today White House correspondent Courntey Subramanian, and Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join "Red and Blue" host and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe on "Red and Blue" with details.