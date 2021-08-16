Biden defends withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban seizes control President Biden on Monday said he stood squarely behind his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, just one day after the capital city fell under Taliban control. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details about the situation on the ground. Then CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Politico's White House correspondent Natasha Korecki, and Washington Post congressional correspondent Marianna Sotomayor discuss the response in Washington, D.C.